Rhythm Masters was a house music duo composed of deejays Robert Chetcuti and Steve Mac, a.k.a. Steve McGuinness. They began mixing together around 1993 after meeting in Malta, doing remixes for, among others, Todd Terry, Michael Jackson, INXS, Junior Vasquez, David Morales, and Roger Sanchez. In 2001, they released an album entitled Disconnect Your Head on Tommy Boy Records' Silver Label, and scored two club hits in the US: "Ghetto", featuring Joe Watson (#10 Hot Dance Club Songs) and "The Underground" (#6 Hot Dance Club Songs). "Underground" peaked at #50 in the UK Singles Chart in August 2001. The duo released tracks together into the mid-2000s, splitting to work as solo artists.

They have reformed in 2015 with their record 20 Year Cycle, and are busy working on new projects.