Amber Louise Lawrence (born 19 April 1978) is an Australian country music singer-songwriter, with five albums, an EP, and a number of awards to her credit. After being nominated six times previously, she won the Golden Guitar Award for Female Artist of the Year in 2015 for her fourth album, Superheroes.

