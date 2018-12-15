Amber LawrenceBorn 19 April 1978
Amber Lawrence
1978-04-19
Amber Lawrence Biography
Amber Louise Lawrence (born 19 April 1978) is an Australian country music singer-songwriter, with five albums, an EP, and a number of awards to her credit. After being nominated six times previously, she won the Golden Guitar Award for Female Artist of the Year in 2015 for her fourth album, Superheroes.
Things That Bring Me Down
The Lucky One
Gonna Fly
