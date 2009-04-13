Jeffrey WrightBorn 12 July 1965
Jeffrey Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c7e60e1-67d2-4357-a17a-5de8213c5a67
Jeffrey Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Wright (born December 7, 1965) is an American actor. He is best known for his Tony- and Emmy-winning role as Belize in the Broadway production and HBO miniseries Angels in America. He starred as Jean-Michel Basquiat in Basquiat, Felix Leiter in the James Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, Valentin Narcisse in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and Beetee in The Hunger Games films.
Wright currently stars as Bernard Lowe in the HBO series Westworld.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeffrey Wright Tracks
Sort by
I'm A Man
Jeffrey Wright
I'm A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Man
Last played on
Jeffrey Wright Links
Back to artist