Jeffrey Wright (born December 7, 1965) is an American actor. He is best known for his Tony- and Emmy-winning role as Belize in the Broadway production and HBO miniseries Angels in America. He starred as Jean-Michel Basquiat in Basquiat, Felix Leiter in the James Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, Valentin Narcisse in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and Beetee in The Hunger Games films.

Wright currently stars as Bernard Lowe in the HBO series Westworld.