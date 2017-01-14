Maury Yeston (born October 23, 1945) is an American composer, lyricist, educator and musicologist.

He is known for initiating new Broadway musicals, and writing their music and lyrics, among them Nine in 1982, and Titanic in 1997, both of which won him Tony Awards for best musical and best score and each brought him nominations for a Grammy . He also won two Drama Desk Awards for Nine, and was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for two of his new songs in the film version of Nine. Yeston also wrote a significant amount of the music and most of the lyrics to the Tony-nominated musical Grand Hotel in 1989, which was Tony-nominated for best show, best score and another two Drama Desk Awards for music and lyrics. His musical version of the novel The Phantom of the Opera entitled Phantom (not to be confused with Andrew Lloyd Webber's version) has enjoyed numerous productions in the U.S. and around the world. He has also written a number of other Off-Broadway musicals, including Death Takes a Holiday, nominated for eleven Drama Desk Awards; December Songs, a song cycle commissioned by Carnegie Hall for its centennial celebration; An American Cantata (a three-movement choral symphony commissioned by the Kennedy Center for the Millennium celebration); Tom Sawyer: A Ballet in Three Acts - a full length story-ballet commissioned by the Kansas City Ballet for the opening of the new Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City; a cello concerto; and other pieces. Yeston serves on the board of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a Lifetime member of the Dramatists Guild Council, an Honorary Ambassador of the Society of Composers & Lyricists, past President of the Kleban Foundation, serves on the editorial boards of Musical Quarterly and the Kurt Weill Foundation Publication Project and on the advisory board of the Yale University Press Broadway Series. He was an Associate Professor of Music at Yale for eight years, authoring two Music Theory...