Váša Příhoda (22 August 1900 – 26 July 1960) was a famous Czech violinist, considered a Paganini specialist, and his recording of the Violin Concerto in A minor by Dvořák is still praised.

Váša Příhoda was born in Vodňany in 1900. His father, Alois Příhoda, was his first teacher and remained so for ten years. Váša studied privately with Jan Mařák (a student of Otakar Ševčík), making his first public concert at age 13, playing the 4th Violin Concerto by Mozart. At age 19 a tour of Italy proved unsuccessful; poverty-stricken, he joined the orchestra of the Café Grand’Italia in Milan to earn money.

There, he was heard by chance by Arturo Toscanini, who arranged a benefit concert for him. He resumed his Italian tour, this time to great success. He was said to have been given Niccolò Paganini's own violin on which to play. He toured Brazil and the United States in 1920, and the USA again in 1921. He once shared the stage of the Royal Albert Hall with Pablo Casals, but the pairing was considered unfortunate.[clarification needed]