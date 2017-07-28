Limp Wrist is an American punk rock band, who formed in 1998. Featuring members of Los Crudos, Hail Mary, Devoid of Faith, By The Throat, and Kill the Man Who Questions, the band plays short, fast hardcore music, and covers themes concerning the gay community in their live performances and lyrics. They identify as part of the "queercore" punk subculture: referring to their style of music, the band declared in Frontiers magazine, "We put the 'core' back in 'Queercore'". The band are featured on the cover of My Brain Hurts, Liz Baillie's comic about queer teenagers in New York City.

The singer, Martin, living in Chicago at the time and Mark, the original guitarist living in Albany, New York came up with the idea for the band. They then asked the bassist Andrew and original drummer Scott who were living in Philadelphia to join up for a first practice which was held in Philadelphia in late 1998. After a few jam-packed weekends of practice, a first gig was set up in Philadelphia at Stalag 13 on June 13, 1999. The members have never all lived in the same city and thus play infrequently, except for an occasional tour.