Jaga JazzistFormed 1994
Jaga Jazzist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n60s9.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c71ea68-9238-4dfc-8519-bd6eff6bc28b
Jaga Jazzist Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaga Jazzist (also known as Jaga) is an experimental jazz band from Norway that rose to prominence when the BBC named their second album, A Livingroom Hush (Smalltown Supersound/Ninja Tune), the best jazz album of 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaga Jazzist Performances & Interviews
Jaga Jazzist Tracks
Sort by
Bananfluer Overalt
Jaga Jazzist
Bananfluer Overalt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Bananfluer Overalt
Last played on
Book Of Glass (With Adam Horovitz Clip)
Jaga Jazzist
Book Of Glass (With Adam Horovitz Clip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Book Of Glass (With Adam Horovitz Clip)
Last played on
The Stix
Jaga Jazzist
The Stix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
The Stix
Last played on
All I Know Is Tonight
Jaga Jazzist
All I Know Is Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
Jaga Jazzist
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
Last played on
Animal Chin
Jaga Jazzist
Animal Chin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Animal Chin
Last played on
Oban (Apothek Remix)
Jaga Jazzist
Oban (Apothek Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Oban (Apothek Remix)
Last played on
Press Play
Jaga Jazzist
Press Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Press Play
Last played on
Music! Dance! Drama!
Jaga Jazzist
Music! Dance! Drama!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Music! Dance! Drama!
Last played on
Shinkansen
Jaga Jazzist
Shinkansen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Shinkansen
Last played on
Oslo Skyline
Jaga Jazzist
Oslo Skyline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Oslo Skyline
Last played on
220 V / Spektral
Jaga Jazzist
220 V / Spektral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
220 V / Spektral
Last played on
I Have A Ghost, Now What?
Jaga Jazzist
I Have A Ghost, Now What?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
I Have A Ghost, Now What?
Last played on
Midget
Jaga Jazzist
Midget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Midget
Last played on
Oban (Todd Terje Remix)
Jaga Jazzist
Oban (Todd Terje Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Prungen
Jaga Jazzist
Prungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Prungen
Big City Music
Jaga Jazzist
Big City Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Big City Music
Oban
Jaga Jazzist
Oban
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Oban
Starfire
Jaga Jazzist
Starfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Starfire
Real Racecars Have Doors
Jaga Jazzist
Real Racecars Have Doors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Real Racecars Have Doors
Last played on
Made For Radio
Jaga Jazzist
Made For Radio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Made For Radio
Last played on
Oslo Skyline (Moiré Remix)
Jaga Jazzist
Oslo Skyline (Moiré Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Oslo Skyline (Moiré Remix)
Last played on
Lithuania
Jaga Jazzist
Lithuania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Lithuania
Last played on
Touch Of Evil
Jaga Jazzist
Touch Of Evil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Touch Of Evil
Last played on
Toccata
Jaga Jazzist
Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n60s9.jpglink
Toccata
Last played on
Jaga Jazzist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist