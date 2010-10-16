Forever the Sickest KidsFormed 2006
Forever the Sickest Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c6f8874-cb53-4f4d-9168-cc2af8c7ecf9
Forever the Sickest Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
Forever the Sickest Kids (sometimes abbreviated as FTSK) is an American pop punk band from Dallas, Texas. The band first signed with Universal Motown Records and released its debut album, Underdog Alma Mater, on April 29, 2008. The band's second album, Forever the Sickest Kids, was released on March 1, 2011. Universal Motown Records was later shut down in 2011 and the band was left unsigned for over a year until signing to Fearless Records in late 2012. The band released its third studio album, J.A.C.K., on June 25, 2013. In an Alternative Press article, the band was placed number one underground band of the "22 Best Underground Bands".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Forever the Sickest Kids Tracks
Sort by
She Likes (Bittersweet Love)
Forever the Sickest Kids
She Likes (Bittersweet Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Likes (Bittersweet Love)
Last played on
Forever the Sickest Kids Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist