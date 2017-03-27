Las KetchupFormed 2002
Las Ketchup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c6f6348-15b5-4eb5-a8ae-d8a3ee3354a1
Las Ketchup Biography (Wikipedia)
Las Ketchup is a Spanish girl group, founded by flamenco record producer Manuel "Queco" Ruiz. The group is best known for the 2002 hit single, "The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)", a single that sold over 7 million copies worldwide. The group's debut studio album, Hijas del Tomate, has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, but the second did not achieve the same success. The group has not released any singles since 2006, but still performs together publicly around Spain and other countries.
In 2016, the group performed their hit "The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)" as an interval during the first semi final of the Swedish pre-selection to the Eurovision Song Contest, Melodifestivalen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Las Ketchup Tracks
Sort by
The Ketchup Song
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btd97.jpglink
The Ketchup Song
Last played on
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) Spanish Version
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) Spanish Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) Spanish Version
Last played on
Asereje (The Ketchup Song)
Las Ketchup
Asereje (The Ketchup Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06x05z3.jpglink
The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hj6b3.pnglink
The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)
Last played on
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Christmas Mix)
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Christmas Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Crystal Sound Xmas Mix)
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Crystal Sound Xmas Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ketchup Song (Spanish)
Las Ketchup
The Ketchup Song (Spanish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ketchup Song (Spanish)
Last played on
Latest Las Ketchup News
Las Ketchup Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist