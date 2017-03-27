Las Ketchup is a Spanish girl group, founded by flamenco record producer Manuel "Queco" Ruiz. The group is best known for the 2002 hit single, "The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)", a single that sold over 7 million copies worldwide. The group's debut studio album, Hijas del Tomate, has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, but the second did not achieve the same success. The group has not released any singles since 2006, but still performs together publicly around Spain and other countries.

In 2016, the group performed their hit "The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)" as an interval during the first semi final of the Swedish pre-selection to the Eurovision Song Contest, Melodifestivalen.