Fabrizio DenticeDied 14 February 1581
Fabrizio Dentice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c6c09d4-0d05-4add-a144-f41d09e4e4b8
Fabrizio Dentice Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabrizio Dentice (also Fabricio, Fabritio) (Naples c. 1539 – Naples c. 1581) was an Italian composer and virtuoso lute and viol player.
Fabrizio was the son of Luigi Dentice (c. 1510–1566) who served the powerful Sanseverino family and had a great reputation as a singer and lutenist. Fabrizio was also uncle to the harpsichordist Scipione Dentice (1560-1635).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fabrizio Dentice Tracks
Sort by
De Lamentatione Hieremiae feria 6 in Parasceve
Fabrizio Dentice
De Lamentatione Hieremiae feria 6 in Parasceve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjdnq.jpglink
De Lamentatione Hieremiae feria 6 in Parasceve
Last played on
Fabrizio Dentice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist