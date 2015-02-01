Fabrizio Dentice (also Fabricio, Fabritio) (Naples c. 1539 – Naples c. 1581) was an Italian composer and virtuoso lute and viol player.

Fabrizio was the son of Luigi Dentice (c. 1510–1566) who served the powerful Sanseverino family and had a great reputation as a singer and lutenist. Fabrizio was also uncle to the harpsichordist Scipione Dentice (1560-1635).