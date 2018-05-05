Quiet Riot is an American heavy metal band. The band was founded in 1973, by guitarist Randy Rhoads and bassist Kelly Garni under the name Mach 1. They then changed the name to Little Women, before settling on Quiet Riot in May 1975. The band's name was inspired by a conversation with Rick Parfitt of the British band Status Quo, who expressed desire to name a band "Quite Right", and his thick English accent made it sound like he was saying "Quiet Riot". The band is ranked at No. 100 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

The original line-up featured Rhoads and Garni with lead vocalist Kevin DuBrow and drummer Drew Forsyth. Their most commercially successful lineup consisted of DuBrow alongside guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Frankie Banali, and in 1983 released their breakthrough album Metal Health, which is known for being the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard album chart. Their hit songs include "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now" (both cover songs of the British glam rock band Slade), and "Metal Health".