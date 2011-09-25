Einar Aaron SwanBorn 20 March 1903. Died 8 August 1940
Einar Aaron Swan
1903-03-20
Einar Aaron Swan Biography (Wikipedia)
Einar Aaron Swan (born Einar (Eino) William Swan) (March 20, 1903 – August 8, 1940) was an American musician, arranger and composer. He is known for writing songs including "When Your Lover Has Gone" and "In the Middle of a Dream".
Einar Aaron Swan Tracks
When Your Lover Has Gone
