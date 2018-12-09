Christine EbersoleBorn 21 February 1953
Christine Ebersole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c688a1b-ed84-423c-ab0a-08b467f2fdcc
Christine Ebersole Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Ebersole (born February 21, 1953) is an American actress and singer. She has appeared in film, television, and on stage. She appeared on Broadway in the musical 42nd Street, winning a Tony Award, and appeared both Off-Broadway and on Broadway in the musical Grey Gardens, winning her second Tony Award. She has co-starred on the TBS sitcom Sullivan & Son, where she played Carol Walsh, and earned an Emmy Award nomination for her work in One Life to Live. Ebersole also appeared in the critically maligned 1988 cult film Mac and Me.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christine Ebersole Tracks
Sort by
I Cain't Say No
Christine Ebersole
I Cain't Say No
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cain't Say No
Last played on
The House We Live In
Christine Ebersole
The House We Live In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House We Live In
Last played on
Behind The Red Door
Christine Ebersole
Behind The Red Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behind The Red Door
Performer
Last played on
Christine Ebersole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist