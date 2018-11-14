Victoria Walpole
Victoria Walpole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c6582b5-7a5d-4f48-9d31-06b278b2eaab
Victoria Walpole Tracks
Sort by
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
Roderick Elms
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: BBC Concert Orchestra at Redbridge Town Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6whj5
Redbridge Town Hall
2018-06-24T22:14:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05g3209.jpg
24
Jun
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: BBC Concert Orchestra at Redbridge Town Hall
Redbridge Town Hall
Back to artist