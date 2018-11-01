Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Alan Isakov is a singer-songwriter born in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 19, 1979. He and his family emigrated to the United States in 1986 and he was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He currently resides in Boulder, Colorado.
Isakov's music combines indie and folk, featuring instruments such as the guitar and banjo — and he is widely known for the songs "The Stable Song", "Big Black Car", "If I Go, I'm Goin" and "Raising Cain". Isakov has released seven albums, most recently Evening Machines in October 2018.
Gregory Alan Isakov Tracks
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
Gregory Alan Isakov
