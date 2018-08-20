ShezAr
ShezAr Performances & Interviews
- #Maidatrack Masterclasses Session at Maida Valehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016ykkq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016ykkq.jpg2013-03-27T17:15:00.000ZWe challenged six artists to produce a track from scratch in just one day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016yklj
#Maidatrack Masterclasses Session at Maida Vale
ShezAr Tracks
Close To Heart
ShezAr
Runnin' (Lose It All) (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 22 Sep 2015) (feat. Arrow Benjamin & ShezAr)
Naughty Boy
Mo Money Mo Problems (1Xtra Live Lounge, 1 Jul 2015) (feat. ShezAr)
Krept & Konan
Weve Had Enough
Rhemi
Don't Worry (DJ Spen & Reelsoul Remix) (feat. ShezAr)
The Joi-Fuhl
Performer
Don't You Worry (feat. ShezAr)
The Joi-Fuhl
Performer
Flashing Lights (feat. ShezAr & Bossman Birdie)
Brookes Brothers
Featured Artist
Runnin' (Asian Network Live, 2016)
Naughty Boy
Runnin' (feat. Kyla) (Asian Network Live 2017)
Naughty Boy
La La La (Asian Network Live, 2016) (feat. Kanika Kapoor & ShezAr)
Naughty Boy
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T22:06:42
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
ShezAr Links
