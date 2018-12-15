Lee MichaelsBorn 24 November 1945
Lee Michaels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c601227-87b5-4c65-ad99-84f0eb9008ca
Lee Michaels Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Eugene Michaels (born Michael Olsen, November 24, 1945, Los Angeles, California) is an American rock musician who sings and accompanies himself on organ, piano, or guitar. He is best known for his energetic virtuosity on the Hammond organ, peaking in 1971 with his Top 10 pop hit single, "Do You Know What I Mean".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Michaels Tracks
Sort by
Fleeky
Lee Michaels
Fleeky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fleeky
Last played on
Do You Know What I Mean
Lee Michaels
Do You Know What I Mean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know What I Mean
Last played on
Heighty Hi
Lee Michaels
Heighty Hi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heighty Hi
Last played on
Who Could Want More
Lee Michaels
Who Could Want More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Could Want More
Last played on
Grocery Soldier
Lee Michaels
Grocery Soldier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grocery Soldier
Last played on
Time Is Over
Lee Michaels
Time Is Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Is Over
Last played on
Basic Knowledge
Lee Michaels
Basic Knowledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Basic Knowledge
Last played on
If I Lose You
Lee Michaels
If I Lose You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Lose You
Last played on
Lee Michaels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist