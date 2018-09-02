Teresa Teng (simplified Chinese: 邓丽君; traditional Chinese: 鄧麗君; pinyin: Dèng Lìjūn; Jyutping: Dang6 Lai6-gwan1, 29 January 1953 – 8 May 1995) was a Taiwanese singer, one of the most famous and successful singers to originate from the Mandarin-speaking world. She is known to the Chinese community worldwide (especially in South East Asian countries), even in groups who may not speak Mandarin as their primary Chinese dialect. Teng's popularity was at the peak throughout the 1970s and 1980s, and still remained popular even in the 1990s up till her death in 1995. She was known for her folk songs and ballads, such as "When Will You Return?" and "The Moon Represents My Heart". She recorded songs not only in Mandarin but also in Taiwanese Hokkien, Cantonese, Japanese, Indonesian and English. She also spoke French fluently.

Teng died from a severe respiratory attack while on vacation in Thailand in 1995, at the age of 42.