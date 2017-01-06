Damn YankeesFormed 1989. Disbanded 2001
Damn Yankees
1989
Damn Yankees were an American rock super group formed in 1989 consisting of Tommy Shaw of Styx, Jack Blades of Night Ranger, Ted Nugent of The Amboy Dukes and a successful solo career, and Michael Cartellone (then an unknown drummer who would later join Lynyrd Skynyrd).
They are remembered for the songs "High Enough" and "Where You Goin' Now", both Top 40 hits in the early 1990s.
Damn Yankees Tracks
High Enough
Damn Yankees
High Enough
High Enough
Last played on
