Eyes Set to Kill is an American post-hardcore/metalcore band from Phoenix, Arizona, United States. The Rodriguez sisters, lead guitarist Alexia (born November 23, 1987) and bassist Anissa (born January 27, 1989), along with vocalist Lindsey Vogt started the band in 2003. Lindsey Vogt departed the band in mid-2007 due to issues with management. Lindsey would go on to form a solo project known as "The Taro Sound", and eventually form the band "The Attraction." After Lindsey's departure, Alexia assumed her position as lead vocalist as well as guitarist. Anissa left in late 2016.

The World Outside received widespread critical acclaim and the group was featured on the cover of USA Today, as one of Alternative Press Magazine's "100 Bands You Need To Know", and hosted an episode of MTV's Headbangers Ball. Broken Frames was ranked fifth on the list of "Locals Only: The Best Albums and EPs in 2010".