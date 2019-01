Cookin' on 3 Burners are an Australian funk trio from Melbourne, consisting of Jake Mason, Dan West and Ivan Khatchoyan. Their 2009 song "This Girl" was remixed by French DJ and record producer Kungs and released in February 2016, peaking at number one in France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Latvia, Scotland and number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia