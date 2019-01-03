Cookin’ on 3 Burners
2000
Cookin' on 3 Burners are an Australian funk trio from Melbourne, consisting of Jake Mason, Dan West and Ivan Khatchoyan. Their 2009 song "This Girl" was remixed by French DJ and record producer Kungs and released in February 2016, peaking at number one in France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Latvia, Scotland and number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.
Cookin’ on 3 Burners Tracks
This Girl
Force of Nature (feat. Fallon Williams)
Cars
Enter Sandman
This Jump Off (feat. Kylie Auldist)
