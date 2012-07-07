Stephen Simmonds is a Swedish recording artist born in 1975. Born to a Jamaican father, a musician by profession, and a Swedish mother, he was raised in Sweden, the United States, and Israel.

He studied at Adolf Fredrik's Music School and Södra Latin Music School, both in Stockholm, Sweden. After recording a demo with Swedish producer Peter Cartriers, Simmonds signed record deals with Parlophone/EMI in the UK and Priority Records in the United States. His first album, Alone, was released later that year, and was nominated for five Grammys. Alone was re-mixed and renamed Spirit Tales for his UK and US release. In 1997, Simmonds had his breakthrough with the hit "Tears Never Dry" a duet with Lisa Nilsson that proved his biggest single hit.

Since Alone/Spirit Tales, he has released three more albums: For Father in 2002, This Must Be Ground in 2004 and, after a long hiatus, Anomie in 2010.