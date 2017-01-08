Dieter SchnebelBorn 14 March 1930. Died 20 May 2018
Dieter Schnebel
1930-03-14
Dieter Schnebel (14 March 1930 – 20 May 2018) was a German composer, theologian and musicologist. He composed orchestral music, chamber music, vocal music and stage works. From 1976 until his retirement in 1995, Schnebel served as professor of experimental music at the Berlin Hochschule der Künste.
Schubert-Fantasie (from the Album 'Schnebel: Re-Visionen')
Maulwerke
