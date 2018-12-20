The Chambers BrothersFormed 1954
The Chambers Brothers
1954
The Chambers Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chambers Brothers are an American soul band, best known for their eleven-minute 1968 hit "Time Has Come Today". The group was part of the wave of new music that integrated American blues and gospel traditions with modern psychedelic and rock elements. Their music has been kept alive through heavy use in film soundtracks.
The Chambers Brothers Tracks
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year
The Chambers Brothers
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year
Time Has Come Today
The Chambers Brothers
Time Has Come Today
Funky
The Chambers Brothers
Funky
Funky
Wake Up
The Chambers Brothers
Wake Up
Wake Up
Time Has Come Today
Chambers Brothers
Time Has Come Today
Time Has Come Today
Uptown
The Chambers Brothers
Uptown
Uptown
Funky
Chambers Brothers
Funky
Funky
Uptown (To Harlem)
The Chambers Brothers
Uptown (To Harlem)
Uptown (To Harlem)
So Fine
The Chambers Brothers
So Fine
So Fine
So Fine (Live)
The Chambers Brothers
So Fine (Live)
So Fine (Live)
