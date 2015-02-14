Marvin StammBorn 23 May 1939
Marvin Stamm
1939-05-23
Marvin Stamm Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Louis Stamm (born May 23, 1939) is an American jazz trumpeter.
Marvin Stamm Tracks
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
Fingers
Speak low
Marvin Stamm
Speak low
Speak low
