Guvna B
1989-06-13
Guvna B Biography (Wikipedia)
Guvna B is a UK-based Urban contemporary gospel rap artist and composer who has four independent album releases, including Odd 1 Out which was the first rap album to top the Official Christian & Gospel Albums Chart.
Guvna B Tracks
Cast Your Cares (feat. Kingdom Choir)
Guvna B
Aight Boom
Guvna B
Gospel Song (feat. Guvna B)
Matt Redman
All I Ever Wanted (feat. Martin Smith)
Guvna B
Carry on (feat. Samm Henshaw)
Guvna B
Dun All The Hype
Guvna B
Dun All The Hype
Guvna B
Been Hustlin'
Guvna B
Nothing But The Blood (feat. Deitrick Haddon)
Guvna B
Been Hustlin' (Black Del Boy)
Guvna B
Everyday
Guvna B
Keep Moving On (feat. Guvna B)
BCee
Nothing But The Blood
Guvna B
Feel That Vibe
Guvna B
Say Cheese
Guvna B
Hometown Riots
Guvna B
