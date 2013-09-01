Michael RosenBritish childrens books author
Michael Rosen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c46d1ae-7f10-4429-b5c0-87c85605f089
Michael Rosen Performances & Interviews
- Michael Rosen on the key to making kids laugh!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067b7p4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067b7p4.jpg2018-05-16T08:04:00.000ZThe Professor of Children's Literature talks about his book How To Make Children Laugh.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067b7bc
Michael Rosen on the key to making kids laugh!
Michael Rosen Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 66: Family Matinee: The Big Proms Bear Hunt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh6zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-01T22:03:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01g2k7d.jpg
1
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 66: Family Matinee: The Big Proms Bear Hunt
Royal Albert Hall
Authors Live: Michael Rosen (secondary)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgbj5
BBC Pacific Quay
2010-03-04T22:03:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023d8lb.jpg
4
Mar
2010
Authors Live: Michael Rosen (secondary)
BBC Pacific Quay
Authors Live: Michael Rosen (primary)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8vhzc
BBC Pacific Quay
2010-03-04T22:03:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00sst8p.jpg
4
Mar
2010
Authors Live: Michael Rosen (primary)
BBC Pacific Quay
Michael Rosen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist