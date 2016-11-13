Earl KlughBorn 16 September 1953
Earl Klugh
1953-09-16
Earl Klugh Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Klugh ( KLOO; born September 16, 1953) is an American jazz guitarist and composer. In 2006 Modern Guitar magazine wrote that Klugh "is considered by many to be one of the finest acoustic guitar players today."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Klugh Tracks
Earl Klugh
Rainmaker
Earl Klugh
Rainmaker
Rainmaker
Twinkle
Earl Klugh
Twinkle
Twinkle
The rainmaker
Earl Klugh
The rainmaker
The rainmaker
