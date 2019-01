Collegium 1704 is a Czech early music orchestra and choir founded in 1991 by the Czech conductor, harpsichordist and horn player Václav Luks. Luks was formerly horn soloist of the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin. Although founded while Luks was a student in Plzen, the seat of the orchestra is Prague. The Collegium Vocale 1704 and Amphion Wind Octet are sister ensembles.

The Collegium specialises in Baroque music, in particular that of Zelenka, Bach and Handel. All the performers are virtuosos, and often perform with other early music ensembles.