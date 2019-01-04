The Soup DragonsFormed 1985. Disbanded 1995
The Soup Dragons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrz9.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c42c9cf-5833-41d8-b600-177e70894046
The Soup Dragons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soup Dragons were a Scottish alternative rock band of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Named after a character in the 1970s children's television show Clangers, the group is best known for its cover of the Rolling Stones' song "I'm Free", which was a top five hit in the United Kingdom in 1990, and "Divine Thing", a Top 40 hit in the United States in 1992.
The Soup Dragons Tracks
I'm Free
Hang Ten!
Whole Wide World (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Whole Wide World (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
I'm Free
Kingdom Chairs
Kingdom Chairs
Kingdom Chairs
I'm Free (Yam Who & Alan Dixon Remix)
I'm Free (Yam Who & Alan Dixon Remix)
Whole Wide World
Whole Wide World
Whole Wide World
To Shy To Say (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
To Shy To Say (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Learning To Fall (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Learning To Fall (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Driving
Driving
Driving
Divine Thing
Divine Thing
Divine Thing
