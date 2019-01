Frankie Vaughan CBE DL (born Frank Ableson, 3 February 1928 – 17 September 1999) was an English singer of easy listening and traditional pop music, who recorded more than 80 singles in his lifetime. He was known as "Mr. Moonlight" after one of his early hits.

