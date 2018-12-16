Frankie VaughanBorn 3 February 1928. Died 17 September 1999
Frankie Vaughan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsyv.jpg
1928-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c4218ee-6248-4b7f-9c64-706af22fc274
Frankie Vaughan Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Vaughan CBE DL (born Frank Ableson, 3 February 1928 – 17 September 1999) was an English singer of easy listening and traditional pop music, who recorded more than 80 singles in his lifetime. He was known as "Mr. Moonlight" after one of his early hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Vaughan Performances & Interviews
Frankie Vaughan Tracks
Sort by
The Heart of a Man
Frankie Vaughan
The Heart of a Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
The Heart of a Man
Last played on
Tower of Strength
Frankie Vaughan
Tower of Strength
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Tower of Strength
Last played on
There Must Be a Way
Frankie Vaughan
There Must Be a Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
There Must Be a Way
Last played on
My Boy Flat Top
Frankie Vaughan
My Boy Flat Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
My Boy Flat Top
Last played on
The Garden of Eden
Frankie Vaughan
The Garden of Eden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
The Garden of Eden
Last played on
Sunrise Sunset
Frankie Vaughan
Sunrise Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Sunrise Sunset
Last played on
Green Door
Frankie Vaughan
Green Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Green Door
Last played on
Isn't This a Lovely Evening?
Frankie Vaughan
Isn't This a Lovely Evening?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Isn't This a Lovely Evening?
Last played on
Kewpie Doll
Frankie Vaughan
Kewpie Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Kewpie Doll
Last played on
Give Me The Moonlight
Frankie Vaughan
Give Me The Moonlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Give Me The Moonlight
Last played on
On Mother Kelly's Doorstep
Frankie Vaughan
On Mother Kelly's Doorstep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
On Mother Kelly's Doorstep
Last played on
Give Me the Moonlight, Give Me the Girl
Frankie Vaughan
Give Me the Moonlight, Give Me the Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Loop-De-Loop
Frankie Vaughan
Loop-De-Loop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Loop-De-Loop
Last played on
Come Softly to Me
Frankie Vaughan
Come Softly to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyv.jpglink
Come Softly to Me
Last played on
Frankie Vaughan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist