Mildred J. HillBorn 27 June 1859. Died 5 June 1916
Mildred J. Hill
1859-06-27
Mildred J. Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Mildred Jane Hill (June 27, 1859 – June 5, 1916) was an American songwriter and musicologist, who composed the melody for "Good Morning to All", later used as the melody for "Happy Birthday to You".
Happy Birthday
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Patty Smith Hill, Delia Derbyshire & Mildred J. Hill
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Patty Hill
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Good Morning to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Happy Birthday
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Patty Hill
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
Happy Birthday to You (feat. Mildred J. Hill)
