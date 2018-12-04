Amanda Carol "Mandy" Barnett (born September 28, 1975) is an American country music singer and stage actress. In her musical career, she has released six albums and charted three singles on the Billboard country charts. Her highest-charting country single is "Now That's All Right With Me", which reached No. 43 in 1996. Barnett has also held the titular role in the musical Always… Patsy Cline, a musical based on the life of Patsy Cline.