Mandy BarnettBorn 28 September 1975
Mandy Barnett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-09-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c3961d3-90e1-432b-b550-214fa9ff875d
Mandy Barnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Carol "Mandy" Barnett (born September 28, 1975) is an American country music singer and stage actress. In her musical career, she has released six albums and charted three singles on the Billboard country charts. Her highest-charting country single is "Now That's All Right With Me", which reached No. 43 in 1996. Barnett has also held the titular role in the musical Always… Patsy Cline, a musical based on the life of Patsy Cline.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mandy Barnett Tracks
Sort by
More Loving
Mandy Barnett
More Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Loving
Last played on
Beautiful Dreamer
Mandy Barnett
Beautiful Dreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Dreamer
Last played on
Now Thats Alright With Me
Mandy Barnett
Now Thats Alright With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Thats Alright With Me
Last played on
Crazy
Mandy Barnett
Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy
Last played on
I'm Gonna Change Everything
Mandy Barnett
I'm Gonna Change Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling, Falling, Falling
Mandy Barnett
Falling, Falling, Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling, Falling, Falling
Last played on
The Whispering Wind
Mandy Barnett
The Whispering Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whispering Wind
Last played on
TOO SOON TO KNOW
Mandy Barnett
TOO SOON TO KNOW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOO SOON TO KNOW
Last played on
Wishing and Hoping
Mandy Barnett
Wishing and Hoping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing and Hoping
Last played on
Slowly
Mandy Barnett
Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slowly
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Mandy Barnett
Winter Wonderland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Trademark
Mandy Barnett
Trademark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trademark
Last played on
Far Far Away
Mandy Barnett
Far Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Far Away
Last played on
Baby Don't You Know
Mandy Barnett
Baby Don't You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Don't You Know
Last played on
Lonesome Number One
Mandy Barnett
Lonesome Number One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonesome Number One
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Mandy Barnett
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(I'd Be) A Legend In My Time
Mandy Barnett
(I'd Be) A Legend In My Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(I'd Be) A Legend In My Time
Last played on
Blue Blue Day
Mandy Barnett
Blue Blue Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Blue Day
Sweet Dreams
Mandy Barnett
Sweet Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Dreams
Just One Time
Mandy Barnett
Just One Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just One Time
Searching [For Someone Like You]
Mandy Barnett
Searching [For Someone Like You]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Moon
Mandy Barnett
Dark Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Moon
Last played on
(No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
Mandy Barnett
(No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
Last played on
This Time of Year
Mandy Barnett
This Time of Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time of Year
Last played on
White Christmas
Mandy Barnett
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Last played on
The Whispering Wind (Blows on By)
Mandy Barnett
The Whispering Wind (Blows on By)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whispering Wind (Blows on By)
Last played on
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings
Mandy Barnett
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandy Barnett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist