AlamgirBorn 1955
Alamgir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c38f28a-a333-4ff6-8e5d-d90e2fe0569b
Alamgir Biography (Wikipedia)
Alamgir is a Pakistani singer and is considered one of the pioneers of the Urdu pop music and is often referred to as the "King of Pop" in Pakistan. His versatile style of singing is inspired by playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and Elvis Presley. In April 2013, Alamgir joined Meesha Shafi, Strings, Ali Azmat and Shahzad Hasan as a judge on the immensely popular singing talent show Music Icons which aired on ARY Digital TV channel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
