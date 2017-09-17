Alamgir is a Pakistani singer and is considered one of the pioneers of the Urdu pop music and is often referred to as the "King of Pop" in Pakistan. His versatile style of singing is inspired by playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and Elvis Presley. In April 2013, Alamgir joined Meesha Shafi, Strings, Ali Azmat and Shahzad Hasan as a judge on the immensely popular singing talent show Music Icons which aired on ARY Digital TV channel.