Stafford Brothers are DJs and producers from Gold Coast, Australia known for blending the genres of house, electro, and progressive house music. Currently based in Los Angeles, the brothers were the first electronic dance music act to sign to Cash Money Records - an American record label, in 2012. Stafford Brothers also have their own syndicated network TV show The Stafford Brothers, which ran in 2010 and 2011. Stafford Brothers host their weekly radio show on Austereo Radio Network. They have released several mixtapes, and Stafford Brothers' 2013 single "Hello" featured Lil Wayne and Christina Milian. They have been ranked as the number 1 DJs in Australia in the ITM Awards. The Stafford Brothers have relocated from Australia and currently reside in LA