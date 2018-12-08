AquariusDrum 'n bass artist Rupert Parkes. Born 1972
Aquarius
1972
Aquarius Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Parkes (born May 13th, 1972), known as Photek, is a Los Angeles–based British record producer, film and TV composer, and electronic music DJ. Photek was born and raised in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Photek has contributed music to several film, TV and video game productions, such as Blade in 1998. He also scored Gang Related with director Allen Hughes.
He received three consecutive Grammy Award nominations in the category of Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for Daft Punk "End of Line" from the Tron: Legacy movie soundtrack in 2012, Moby "Lie Down In Darkness" in 2013 and Bob Marley "One Love/People Get Ready" in 2014.
Photek is the composer on the show How to Get Away with Murder.
