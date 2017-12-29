Animals as LeadersFormed 2007
Animals as Leaders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c2d2520-950b-4c78-84fc-78a9328172a3
Animals as Leaders Biography (Wikipedia)
Animals as Leaders are an American instrumental progressive metal band from Washington, D.C. It currently consists of guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka, having been formed by Abasi in 2007. They are a prominent band within the djent scene. Prosthetic Records released the band's eponymous debut album in 2009. They went on to release the albums Weightless (2011), The Joy of Motion (2014), and The Madness of Many (2016).
Animals as Leaders Tracks
Sort by
Kalimba
Animals as Leaders
Kalimba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kalimba
Last played on
David
Animals as Leaders
David
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
David
Last played on
Nephele
Animals as Leaders
Nephele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xwlrr.jpglink
Nephele
Last played on
Isolated Incidents
Animals as Leaders
Isolated Incidents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Impulse
Animals as Leaders
On Impulse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Impulse
Last played on
