Erskine HawkinsBorn 26 July 1914. Died 11 November 1993
Erskine Hawkins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dkxw2.jpg
1914-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c2c3f4b-fc35-4851-971b-6baa5c114da0
Erskine Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Erskine Ramsay Hawkins (July 26, 1914 – November 11, 1993) was an American trumpeter and big band leader from Birmingham, Alabama, dubbed "The 20th Century Gabriel". He is most remembered for composing the jazz standard "Tuxedo Junction" (1939) with saxophonist and arranger Bill Johnson. The song became a popular hit during World War II, rising to No. 7 nationally (version by the Erskine Hawkins Orchestra) and to No. 1 nationally (version by the Glenn Miller Orchestra). Vocalists who were featured with Erskine's orchestra include Ida James, Delores Brown, and Della Reese. Hawkins was named after Alabama industrialist Erskine Ramsay.
Erskine Hawkins Tracks
Tuxedo Junction
Erskine Hawkins
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Erskine Hawkins
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Performer
Shipyard Ramble
Erskine Hawkins
Shipyard Ramble
Shipyard Ramble
Whispering Grass
Erskine Hawkins
Whispering Grass
Whispering Grass
Swing Out
Erskine Hawkins
Swing Out
Swing Out
Big John's Special
Erskine Hawkins
Big John's Special
Big John's Special
After Hours
Erskine Hawkins
After Hours
After Hours
Wrap your troubles in dreams
Erskine Hawkins
Wrap your troubles in dreams
Wrap your troubles in dreams
Uproar Shout
Erskine Hawkins
Uproar Shout
Uproar Shout
Satan Does the Rumbha
Erskine Hawkins
Satan Does the Rumbha
Satan Does the Rumbha
There's Good Blues Tonight
Bobby Smith
There's Good Blues Tonight
There's Good Blues Tonight
