Donae’o Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Greenidge, better known by his stage name Donae'o ( DOH-nay-oh; meaning Gift From God), is an English singer and rapper from North-West London.
Donae’o Performances & Interviews
"Since 6 years old I made the decision to make music" - Target goes In Depth with Donae'o
Donae'o goes In-Depth with DJ Target and looks back at his early years.
"Since 6 years old I made the decision to make music" - Target goes In Depth with Donae'o
The secret to longevity according to Donae'o
Donae'o talks passion, getting signed and that country track!
The secret to longevity according to Donae'o
Where Does The Lizzy Line Go?
Twin B & Yasmin Evans present the Lizzy Line, produced by Toddla T and featuring Donae'o and Haile from WSTRN
Where Does The Lizzy Line Go?
Donae’o Tracks
Party Hard
Donae’o
Party Hard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n50sf.jpglink
Party Hard
Last played on
Chalice (feat. Belly)
Donae’o
Chalice (feat. Belly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nl1xn.jpglink
Chalice (feat. Belly)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
Ghetts
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lrf4g.jpglink
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
Last played on
Tiger Eye (feat. Donae’o)
Electric Punanny
Tiger Eye (feat. Donae’o)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhfqm.jpglink
Tiger Eye (feat. Donae’o)
Performer
Last played on
Lock Doh (feat. Donae’o)
Giggs
Lock Doh (feat. Donae’o)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044h5vm.jpglink
Lock Doh (feat. Donae’o)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc6gw/acts/aw2fzc
Manchester Arena
2017-11-11T21:18:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05gh890.jpg
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
Live Lounge: Donae'o
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecfhzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-06-01T21:18:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013t9bk.jpg
1
Jun
2011
Live Lounge: Donae'o
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Donae'O
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/embj3d
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-02-16T21:18:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013st0y.jpg
16
Feb
2010
Live Lounge: Donae'O
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
