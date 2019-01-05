"Since 6 years old I made the decision to make music" - Target goes In Depth with Donae'o https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cl2.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w9cl2.jpg 2017-03-09T12:10:00.000Z Donae'o goes In-Depth with DJ Target and looks back at his early years. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w96s2

4:14