Calan (meaning "Calend" (being the start of a month, or year) in Welsh) is a five-piece revivalist traditional Welsh band. The band formed in early 2006 when its members were only 13 to 22 years old. In 2008, they created great excitement at the Inter Celtic Festival. Calan is the only Welsh band to win the coveted international folk band award. They also won best group at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Brittany.