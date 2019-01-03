Calan
Calan Biography (Wikipedia)
Calan (meaning "Calend" (being the start of a month, or year) in Welsh) is a five-piece revivalist traditional Welsh band. The band formed in early 2006 when its members were only 13 to 22 years old. In 2008, they created great excitement at the Inter Celtic Festival. Calan is the only Welsh band to win the coveted international folk band award. They also won best group at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Brittany.
Calan Tracks
Y Gog Lwydlas
Calan
Y Gog Lwydlas
Y Gog Lwydlas
Chwedl Y Ddwy Ddraig - Calan
Calan
Chwedl Y Ddwy Ddraig
Chwedl Y Ddwy Ddraig
Synnwyr Solomon
Calan
Synnwyr Solomon
Synnwyr Solomon
Cân Y Dyn Doeth
Calan
Cân Y Dyn Doeth
Cân Y Dyn Doeth
Peth Mawr Ydi Cariad - Calan
Calan
Peth Mawr Ydi Cariad
Peth Mawr Ydi Cariad
Y Gwydr Glas
Calan
Y Gwydr Glas
Y Gwydr Glas
The Dancing Stag (Acoustic Version) - Calan
Calan
The Dancing Stag (Acoustic Version)
The Dancing Stag (Acoustic Version)
Nyth Y Gog
Calan
Nyth Y Gog
Nyth Y Gog
Adar Mân Y Mynydd - Calan
Calan
Adar Mân Y Mynydd
Adar Mân Y Mynydd
Kân
Calan
Kân
Kân
Slip Jigs
Calan
Slip Jigs
Slip Jigs
Slip Jigs (Byw yn Womad) - Calan
Calan
Slip Jigs (Byw yn Womad)
Slip Jigs (Byw yn Womad)
The Tale of Two Dragons (byw yn Womad) - Calan
Calan
The Tale of Two Dragons (byw yn Womad)
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Calan, Seth Lakeman, CoCo and the Butterfields, Ímar and MIDNIGHT SKYRACER
Ireby Festival, Ireby, UK
Past BBC Events
Sesiynau Gwerin: Calan
Caerdydd
2014-01-19T21:27:49
19
Jan
2014
Sesiynau Gwerin: Calan
Caerdydd
