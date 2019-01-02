Wayne Marshall (born 13 January 1961) is an English pianist, organist, and conductor. He is Chief Conductor of WDR Funkhausorchester in Cologne, Germany, and Organist and Associate Artist of the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. He became Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi in 2007, and is a celebrated interpreter of George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and other 20th-century American composers.

Marshall was the first conductor to direct the highly acclaimed debut concert of the Chineke! Orchestra – Europe's first professional black and ethnic minority orchestra – at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.