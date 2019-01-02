Wayne MarshallBritish pianist, organist and conductor. Born 13 January 1961
Wayne Marshall (born 13 January 1961) is an English pianist, organist, and conductor. He is Chief Conductor of WDR Funkhausorchester in Cologne, Germany, and Organist and Associate Artist of the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. He became Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi in 2007, and is a celebrated interpreter of George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and other 20th-century American composers.
Marshall was the first conductor to direct the highly acclaimed debut concert of the Chineke! Orchestra – Europe's first professional black and ethnic minority orchestra – at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.
Wayne Marshall Tracks
Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' for piano and orchestra
George Gershwin
Trois Noëls: No. 1 - Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Naji Hakim
Trois Noëls: No. 3 - Noël
Naji Hakim
Organ improvisation on themes of Leonard Bernstein
Wayne Marshall
Messe solennelle
Naji Hakim
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in C
Wayne Marshall
I Got Rhythm
Wayne Marshall
I got rhythm, variations for piano and orchestra
George Gershwin
Girl Crazy (Overture)
George Gershwin
Strike Up The Band
Aalborg Symfoniorkester
Ragtime Dance arr Perlman
Scott Joplin
Songs and Sonnets from Shakespeare: No 3: It was a lover and his lass
John Rutter
Songs and Sonnets from Shakespeare: No 2: When daffodils begin to peer
George Shearing
It was a lover and his lass from Birthday Madrigals
John Rutter
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm Variations
George Gershwin
Country Gardens (version for pianos)
Penelope Thwaites
Concerto for piano in F major (feat. Arvo Volmer, Wayne Marshall & BBC Philharmonic)
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Danse macabre
Wayne Marshall
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: Music for choir and organ with Wayne Marshall, Naji Hakim and the BBC Singers
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2018-11-16T21:52:57
Wayne Marshall Links
