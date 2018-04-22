Kevin KinerBorn 3 September 1958
Kevin Kiner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1958-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c2786b5-5a75-419f-b349-af9212a001bc
Kevin Kiner Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Kiner (born September 3, 1958) is an American film and television composer best known for scoring CSI: Miami, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. For Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Kiner was nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy and Annie Awards while winning several BMI Awards for his work on CSI: Miami and Walker, Texas Ranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Kiner Tracks
Sort by
Darth Maul Breaks Obi-Wan
Kevin Kiner
Darth Maul Breaks Obi-Wan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darth Maul Breaks Obi-Wan
Last played on
Rebel's Theme (Flux Pavilion's The Ghost Remix)
Kevin Kiner
Rebel's Theme (Flux Pavilion's The Ghost Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kevin Kiner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist