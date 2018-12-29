Saint MotelFormed 2009
Saint Motel
2009
Saint Motel Biography (Wikipedia)
Saint Motel is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, whose music has been described as everything from "dream pop" to "indie prog." The band consists of A/J Jackson (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Aaron Sharp (lead guitar), Dak Lerdamornpong (bass), and Greg Erwin (drums).
Saint Motel Tracks
My Type
Saint Motel
My Type
My Type
You Can Be You
Saint Motel
You Can Be You
You Can Be You
