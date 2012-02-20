Drew NelsonCanadian Musician
Drew Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c1fb142-d056-4f33-9964-133d6a56399d
Drew Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Drew Nelson is a Canadian blues singer, songwriter, guitarist and recording artist. Nelson is particularly known for his slide guitar playing. He has been playing professionally for nearly forty years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Drew Nelson Tracks
Sort by
Hallelujah Morning
Drew Nelson
Hallelujah Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah Morning
Last played on
My Girl
Drew Nelson
My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Girl
Last played on
Dust
Drew Nelson
Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust
Last played on
Highway 2
Drew Nelson
Highway 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highway 2
Performer
Last played on
Stranger
Drew Nelson
Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger
Last played on
Drew Nelson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist