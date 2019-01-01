TaZzZ
TaZzZ Biography (BBC)
UK based MC
TaZzZ Performances & Interviews
Twinkle Twinkle Spit Some Barz - Kids react to TaZzZ
2018-06-16
Primary school kids react to TaZzZ's freestyle rap about crossing the road safely
Twinkle Twinkle Spit Some Barz - Kids react to TaZzZ
TaZzZ tells you how to cross the road safely
2018-06-09
Rapper TaZzZ takes on the Twinkle Twinkle Spit Some Bars challenge
TaZzZ tells you how to cross the road safely
100% British 100% Asian: TaZzZ
2017-03-31
TaZzZ breaks down his musical journey that has led to his new album, Epic Dreams.
100% British 100% Asian: TaZzZ
TaZzZ catches up with Saima Ajram
2016-05-05
Saima speaks to TaZzZ about the inspiration behind his latest single, Jannat.
TaZzZ catches up with Saima Ajram
Rap BATTLE
2016-05-04
TazZz & Saima spit bars in a rap battle showdown using the lyrics you sent in.
Rap BATTLE
Jannat
2016-04-19
TaZzZ talks about family orientated track Jannat...and brought his mum along as a suprise!
Jannat
TaZzZ and Rita Morar perform for Yasser
2014-04-27
TaZzZ and Rita Morar pop in to talk with Yasser about their new single and sing a great duet.
TaZzZ and Rita Morar perform for Yasser
TaZzZ, Immi, Mr Menace & Raxstar in the studio!
2013-04-19
TaZzZ, Immi, Mr Menace & Raxstar catch up with Nihal in the studio!
TaZzZ, Immi, Mr Menace & Raxstar in the studio!
TaZzZ - JHOOM ft. Words Ali, Raxstar, Menis & Immi Live on Nihal
2013-03-25
TaZzZ, Words Ali, Raxstar, Menis & Immi performing live on Nihal's show on Radio 1 & 1Xtra.
TaZzZ - JHOOM ft. Words Ali, Raxstar, Menis & Immi Live on Nihal
TaZzZ Tracks
Ayaan (feat. Priti Menon)
Ayaan (feat. Priti Menon)
Sazaa
Sazaa
Crying Out (Radio London Session, 17 Dec 2018)
Allah Ke Bande
Allah Ke Bande
Strong (feat. TaZzZ)
Strong (feat. TaZzZ)
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
Allah Ke Bande (feat. Priti Menon)
EGO (Remix) (feat. Fateh, TaZzZ, Badshah, RKZ, Humble The Poet & Kaly)
EGO (Remix) (feat. Fateh, TaZzZ, Badshah, RKZ, Humble The Poet & Kaly)
Past BBC Events
New Music Showcase
Maida Vale Studios
2015-04-29T22:10:57
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T22:10:57
