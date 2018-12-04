Dezi Donnelly
Dezi Donnelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c1d7102-29fd-438d-a0c3-0c994ae87095
Dezi Donnelly Tracks
Sort by
Flatwater Fran
Aly Bain
Flatwater Fran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Flatwater Fran
Last played on
Gaffo's Ball
Sharon Shannon
Gaffo's Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Gaffo's Ball
Last played on
Madonna Groove
Sharon Shannon
Madonna Groove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Madonna Groove
Last played on
The Full Set
Dezi Donnelly
The Full Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
The Full Set
Last played on
Sporting Days Of Easter / The Crosses Of Annagh / Sporting Nell
Michael McGoldrick
Sporting Days Of Easter / The Crosses Of Annagh / Sporting Nell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Sporting Days Of Easter / The Crosses Of Annagh / Sporting Nell
Last played on
The Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
Dezi Donnelly
The Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
Last played on
The Second Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
Dezi Donnelly
The Second Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Second Star/The Sunshine Hornpipe
Last played on
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
Sharon Shannon
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
Last played on
Farewell to Whalley Range
Sharon Shannon
Farewell to Whalley Range
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Farewell to Whalley Range
Last played on
TONE ROWES/TRIP TO ATHLONE/CATHAL MCCONNELL'S
Dezi Donnelly
TONE ROWES/TRIP TO ATHLONE/CATHAL MCCONNELL'S
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Padgin O'Rafferty
Dezi Donnelly
Padgin O'Rafferty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Padgin O'Rafferty
Last played on
THE SPEY IN A SPATE/CAPE BRETON WELCOME TO SHETLAND
Dezi Donnelly
THE SPEY IN A SPATE/CAPE BRETON WELCOME TO SHETLAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOMMY PEOPLE'S JIG/THE KILFENORA
Dezi Donnelly
TOMMY PEOPLE'S JIG/THE KILFENORA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOMMY PEOPLE'S JIG/THE KILFENORA
Last played on
PADDY IN THE SMOKE (feat. Michael McGoldrick)
Dezi Donnelly
PADDY IN THE SMOKE (feat. Michael McGoldrick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
PADDY IN THE SMOKE (feat. Michael McGoldrick)
Last played on
The Road To Cashel/The Maid Behind The Bar
Dezi Donnelly
The Road To Cashel/The Maid Behind The Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE KING'S SHILLING Recording
Dezi Donnelly
THE KING'S SHILLING Recording
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE KING'S SHILLING Recording
Last played on
Paddy Ryan's Dream / Dowd's Favourite / Phelim's Frolic
Dezi Donnelly
Paddy Ryan's Dream / Dowd's Favourite / Phelim's Frolic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Gordon's Reel
Dezi Donnelly
Lord Gordon's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Gordon's Reel
Last played on
Paddy's Rambles Through The Park
Dezi Donnelly
Paddy's Rambles Through The Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy's Rambles Through The Park
Last played on
Second Star
Dezi Donnelly
Second Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Star
Last played on
Back to artist