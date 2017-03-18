Monteverdi‐Chor HamburgFormed 1955
The Monteverdi-Chor Hamburg is an award-winning mixed choir in Hamburg, the chamber choir of the University of Hamburg since 1961. Founded in 1955 by Jürgen Jürgens and directed by him until 1994, it is one of Germany's most famous concert choirs. The choir is well known for its interpretations of Baroque and Renaissance music, but covers choral music from the Renaissance to contemporary music. Since 1994, the conductor has been Gothart Stier.
37 Der Tag Des Gerichts - Part 2: Opening
Georg Philipp Telemann
La Dafne
Marco da Gagliano
Ensemble
"When I am laid in earth", from Dido and Aeneas
Henry Purcell
Cantana No. 198 'Lass Furstin, lass noch einen Strahl'
Johann Sebastian Bach
