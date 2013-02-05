Ebony DayBorn 21 March 1993
Ebony Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c18183d-9dbd-4169-aedb-432007537ebf
Ebony Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Ebony Day (born March 21, 1993) is an English singer, songwriter and YouTube personality living in London, England. In 2013 Ebony won MTV's Brand New Artist competition previously won by Justin Bieber and Conor Maynard.
Her boyfriend is David Gibbs who she recently got engaged to and had a baby girl with in January 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ebony Day Tracks
Sort by
Stay
Ebony Day
Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay
Last played on
Back to artist