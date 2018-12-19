101 StringsFormed 1957. Disbanded 1981
101 Strings
1957
101 Strings Biography (Wikipedia)
101 Strings Orchestra was a brand for a highly successful easy listening symphonic music organization, with a discography exceeding 150 albums and a creative lifetime of around 30 years beginning in 1957. 101 Strings had a trademark sound, focusing on melody with a laid-back ambiance most often featuring strings. Their LPs were individualized by the slogan "The Sound of Magnificence", a puffy cloud logo and sepia-toned photo of the orchestra. The 101 Strings orchestra included 124 string instruments, and was conducted by Wilhelm Stephan. The orchestra's famous official photograph was taken in the Musikhalle Hamburg.
101 Strings Tracks
Sleigh Ride (instrumental)
When I Fall in Love
Blue Danube
Drury Lane to Broadway
We've Only Just Begun
Some enchanted evening
Flameout
Karma Sitar
I've Grown Accustomed to her Face
Moon River
PLAY MISTY FOR ME (1971): Misty
Moonlight serenade
Memory
Harbour Lights
Embraceable you
Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Red Sails In The Sunset
Are You lonesome tonight
Somethin' Stupid
Cry
The Christmas song
Let it snow
Deck the halls
Winter Wonderland
Little Town of Bethlehem
If I loved you
Evening Star
