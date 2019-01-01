Esperanza SpaldingBorn 18 October 1984
Esperanza Spalding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5rlq.jpg
1984-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c12b265-5e59-44e0-b657-5cf4169f7316
Esperanza Spalding Biography (Wikipedia)
Esperanza Emily Spalding (born 1984) is an American jazz bassist and singer. Spalding was raised in Portland, Oregon, and was a musical prodigy, playing violin in the Chamber Music Society of Oregon at five years old. She was later both self-taught and -trained on a number of instruments, including guitar and bass. Her proficiency earned her scholarships to Portland State University and the Berklee College of Music. In 2017 she was appointed Professor of the Practice of Music at Harvard University.
She has won four Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the 53rd Grammy Awards, making her the first jazz artist to win the award.
Esperanza Spalding Performances & Interviews
Esperanza Spalding Tracks
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Harry Connick, Jr.
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
John Legend
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Twelve Little Spells
Esperanza Spalding
Twelve Little Spells
Twelve Little Spells
Black Gold
Esperanza Spalding
Black Gold
Black Gold
City of Roses
Esperanza Spalding
City of Roses
City of Roses
Inutil Paisagem
Antônio Carlos Jobim
Inutil Paisagem
Inutil Paisagem
Judas
Esperanza Spalding
Judas
Judas
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
Esperanza Spalding
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
I Can't Help It
Esperanza Spalding
I Can't Help It
I Can't Help It
I Know You Know
Esperanza Spalding
I Know You Know
I Know You Know
Good Lava
Esperanza Spalding
Good Lava
Good Lava
Our Reunion (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Matthew Stevens
Our Reunion (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Our Reunion (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Little Fly
Esperanza Spalding
Little Fly
Little Fly
Can't Live with the World
Laura Mvula
Can't Live with the World
Can't Live with the World
Noble Nobles
Esperanza Spalding
Noble Nobles
Noble Nobles
Funk The Fear
Esperanza Spalding
Funk The Fear
Funk The Fear
Fall In
Esperanza Spalding
Fall In
Fall In
Earth To Heaven
Esperanza Spalding
Earth To Heaven
Earth To Heaven
I Can't Help It (feat. Joe Lovano)
Esperanza Spalding
I Can't Help It (feat. Joe Lovano)
I Can't Help It (feat. Joe Lovano)
Rest In Pleasure
Esperanza Spalding
Rest In Pleasure
Rest In Pleasure
One
Esperanza Spalding
One
One
Endangered Species
Esperanza Spalding
Endangered Species
Endangered Species
Cinnamon Tree
Esperanza Spalding
Cinnamon Tree
Cinnamon Tree
Cinnamon Tree (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Laura Mvula
Cinnamon Tree (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Cinnamon Tree (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Can't Live With The World (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Laura Mvula
Can't Live With The World (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Can't Live With The World (BBC Proms, 19 Aug 2014) (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
The Invasion Parade
Peter Slavov, Billy Carrion, Javier Porta, Alfredo Rodriguez, Alfredo Rodriguez, Esperanza Spalding, Henry Cole, Pedrito Martinez & Román Filiu
The Invasion Parade
The Invasion Parade
Winter Sun
Esperanza Spalding, voc, b; Leo Genovese, p; Terri Lyne Carrington, d. 2009/2010 & Esperanza Spalding
Winter Sun
Winter Sun
Junjo
Esperanza Spalding
Junjo
Junjo
Ponta De Arela
Esperanza Spalding
Ponta De Arela
Ponta De Arela
Black Gold
Esperanza Spalding
Black Gold
Black Gold
Winter Sun
Esperanza Spalding
Winter Sun
Winter Sun
